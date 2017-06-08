Boy may have permanent brain damage after heavy picture frame placed over day care playpen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD, Utah - A Utah day care worker faces charges after an incident involving a picture frame and a playpen left a 22-month-old child with possible permanent brain damage, according to KSTU.

According to Richfield Police, the Country Loving Day Care called 911 about a child who was not breathing and had no pulse on May 15.

When first responders arrived, they immediately started CPR on the boy and were able to get his heart beating again.

Authorities rushed the child to Sevier Valley Hospital and then later to Primary Children's Hospital where doctors told his family they fear he may have permanent brain damage.

Family members have identified the boy as Kastyn Tyler Latham.

Richfield Police said they learned a picture frame was placed over his playpen and he got his head stuck between the playpen and the picture frame and couldn't breathe.

Tuesday officials confirmed felony charges against day care worker Casey Bertelson, 28, for recklessly causing a physical injury on a child.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help the family with medical costs.