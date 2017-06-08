× Check your tickets: Winning Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at Palmyra Sheetz

PALMYRA, Lebanon County — If you’ve already played the 4th of July Millionaire Raffle, don’t forget to check your ticket now to see if it has won a $100,000 Early Bird Bonus Drawing prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery today announced the winning ticket number drawn for the fifth Early Bird Bonus Drawing prize: 00131564.

The ticket was sold at Sheetz, 811 E. Main Street, Palmyra. The winning number was randomly drawn from among 30,494 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold from May 30 to June 5, 2017.

To verify if your Millionaire Raffle ticket has won an Early Bird Bonus Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our official mobile app or at a lottery retailer. Winning numbers are also found on the Millionaire Raffle page at palottery.com.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on July 8. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings.