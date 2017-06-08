× Dog wardens will conduct rabies compliance checks in 5 Central PA counties

Dog wardens from the state agriculture department announced plans to canvass five southcentral Pennsylvania counties during June. This outreach program helps to ensure that all dog owners in Adams, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon and Perry counties have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs.

Pennsylvania law requires that all dogs three months or older must be licensed by January 1 of each year. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats (three months of age and older) must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.

Violators may be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.

For more information, dog owners should contact their county treasurer’s office.