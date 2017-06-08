Double amputee Marine veteran receives adaptive, smart-home in Berks County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL, BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Giving back to a marine veteran who gave his all in Afghanistan.

Corporal Tim Donley lost both legs serving overseas. Today, he received a brand new adaptive, smart home.

This house is no ordinary home. It was built special for Cpl. Donley. It's a tribute to his service.

A special reveal for this veteran, friends and family call an 'American Hero.'

"Honestly, I've never had a home of my own. I've never had anywhere that's just been ours," said Corporal Donley.

Now, Donley, his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Sandy, have a forever home, built to accommodate Donley.

"It's fantastic! Just what I'm talking about!" exclaimed Donley in his kitchen.

"You know, you don't have anywhere to hang out. You don't have space for multiple wheelchairs. It's tough," explained Cpl. Donley.

Now? Space in the kitchen, living room, halls, and doorways and cabinets which lower so Donley can cook. Most of the features, controlled by an Ipad.

"It's changing our lives," he said.

Outside the home? A flagpole commemorating Corporal Donley's service and a plaque, dedicated to him.

The home was made possible by the Tunnel to Tower Foundation, who has built dozens of houses for veterans across the country.

"This is a way for us to say thank you for all you've done. You've given so much. This is the least we can certainly do for you," said Frank Siller, Chairman & CEO of Tunnel to Tower Foundation.

"I'm really looking forward to all the differences this is going to make," said Cpl. Donley.

Corporal Donley says the biggest difference is having a place to spend time with friends, family, and fellow veterans.

The first thing he plans to do in his home?

"Probably get a drink and fall asleep on the couch or something," he laughed.