Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY, Pa.-- State police say four people are dead after a murder-suicide at a Weis Markets' store.

According to WNEP, police say they received a call just before 1 a.m. Thursday that a man was shooting at people inside the Weis Markets location along Hunter Highway.

The gunman killed two women and a man before turning the gun on himself.

According to troopers, all three of the victims were employees and their names have not been released.