FOX43 Sports Poll: Will the Golden State Warriors finish off the sweep?

CLEVELAND — That the Golden State Warriors are on a march to another NBA championship seems almost inevitable at this point, after their 118-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers gave them a 3-0 series lead in the Finals.

The only suspense left is whether LeBron James and the Cavs will be able to take a game in the series.

Despite James’ best efforts Wednesday night — he racked up 39 points on 15-of-27 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists in 46 minutes — Cleveland was unable to fight its way to victory in what might have been its best showing in three games. Kevin Durant (31 points), Klay Thompson (30) and Steph Curry (26) made sure of that.

Yes, the Cavs came back from a 3-1 series deficit to knock off the Warriors in last year’s Finals. But this year, Golden State looks much different. The addition of Durant and a fully healthy lineup has propelled the Warriors to a 15-0 record in the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight.com gives them a 99 percent chance of winning their second NBA title in three years.

What do you think? Will James be able to power the Cavaliers to at least one face-saving victory in the NBA Finals, or will the Warriors wrap things up in Game 4 Friday night?

