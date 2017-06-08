× Harrisburg Academy freshman earns perfect score on National Latin Exam

HARRISBURG — Liam Douglas, a freshman at Harrisburg Academy, achieved a perfect score on the 2017 National Latin Exam, according to a press release issued by the school.

Out of more than 135,000 students worldwide who took the test, only 813 achieved perfect scores, the release said.

The National Latin Exam promotes the study of Latin and encourages each student to achieve personal success in his or her study of the Latin language and culture. Douglas has been studying Latin for two years at the Academy, and received the 2016 Middle School Latin Award for excellence in 8th grade.

“Liam’s work ethic combined with his ability to memorize and synthesize material is nearly unmatched by anyone in my many years of teaching Latin,” said Harrisburg Academy Latin teach Travis Kreider. “I am proud of his achievement.”