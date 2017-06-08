× Harrisburg School District offers counseling services to students

HARRISBURG, Pa — Though the school year is over, the Harrisburg School District is offering its students support by offering counseling services in light of the death of a student and recent graduate.

According to spokesperson for the Harrisburg School District Kirsten Keys, administrators decided to offer the counselling saying they did not want their students to go through the summer without those support and services. Administrators want the students and parents to know that Harrisburg School District is there for them.

Keys adds that the district has had seven deaths this school year. The most recent, a 17 year-old shot in Swatara Township over a social media dispute and 19-year-old Nadia Rodriguez, a recent graduate who died in a crash on I-83 in May.

The district will offer counselling services Thursday June 8 at two locations and Friday June 9 at one.

John Harris Campus, 2451 Market Street, in Harrisburg. 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday June 8 and Friday June 9.

SciTech Campus, 215 Market Street, Harrisburg. Thursday, June 8 only.

If any parents are concerned about their children, the district urges them to call the Dauphin County Crisis Intervention at 717-232-7511. Counselors are available 24 hours a day.