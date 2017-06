Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. -- In a little over a week, Hersheypark will kick-off its summer concert series at Hersheypark Stadium.

The first act of the summer is Train, performing June 17th.

There are several other performers scheduled, including: Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Blink 182, Nickleback, Guns N Roses, Zac Brown Band and more.

For show and ticket information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.