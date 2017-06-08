× Hyundai issues 2 recalls affecting about 600,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Hyundai has issued two recalls affecting about 600,000 vehicles in the U.S., saying it will fix faulty hood latches and parking brake indicators, according to a FOXBusiness report.

The recall for hood latches includes 437,400 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs from model years 2013 to 2017. Hyundai said a cable for the secondary hood latch can corrode and bind, causing the latch to remain in the unlatched position when the hood is closed. The hood may open while driving if the hood is not securely closed, or if the hood is inadvertently released.

Hyundai will also recall 2015-2016 Genesis and Sonata sedans to fix a warning light that alerts drivers the parking brake is engaged. The dashboard light may intermittently not illuminate due to corrosion in the switch. The recall totals 161,074 vehicles.

Hyundai will begin notifying owners later this month. Dealers will make repairs free of charge.

Source: FOXBusiness