Interstate 83 re-open after early morning crash closes portion in York County

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Interstate 83 is reopen following a crash involving two vehicles early Thursday morning.

Authorities say it happened just before 1:15 a.m. in between S. Queen St. and Mount Rose exits on I-83 Northbound.

At this time, it’s unclear there were any injuries, but we have been told that crews requested at least two ambulances to the scene.

The road was covered in debris and paper, and took crews over an hour to clean it up.