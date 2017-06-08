It’s gonna be hot! Near-record heat on the way

STRAY THUNDERSTORM: A very low chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm stays with us for Friday and Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light out of the west and southwest at 5-10MPH as our humidity levels slowly begin to rise over the weekend.

HOT AND HUMID: A mini-heat wave starts Sunday and lasts through Wednesday with temperatures jumping up into the low-to-mid 90s for next week under sunny skies. UV levels are expected to rise into the very high-to-extreme categories. It will be a very muggy stretch with dewpoints in the mid-to-upper 60s as well, so take precautions if you work outdoors and limit your activity as much as you can.

T-STORM CHANCES RETURN: Thunderstorm chances come back Wednesday and into Thursday with a few possible in the afternoon and evening hours both days. Temperatures dip into the upper 80s by Thursday under otherwise partly cloudy skies.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long