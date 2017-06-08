× Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood win big at last night’s CMT Music Awards

It was Keith Urban and Carry Underwood’s night at Wednesday’s CMT Music Awards.

Urban took home four awards, including video of the year (his third time winning the top honor) and male video of the year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” The singer and Underwood shared the collaborative video of the year award for “The Fighter.”

Underwood also won female video of the year for “Church Bells,” which makes her the most awarded performer in the history of the CMT Music Awards with 17 honors.

Here’s a list of the night’s winners:

Video of the Year

Keith Urban — “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Male Video of the Year

Keith Urban — “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Female Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood — “Church Bells”

Duo VIdeo of the Year

Florida Georgia Line — “H.O.L.Y.”

Group Video of the Year

Little Big Town — “Better Man”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Lauren Alaina — “Road Less Traveled”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood — “The Fighter”

CMT Performance of the Year

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan — “Want To Want Me” (From CMT Crossroads)

#SOCIALSUPERSTAR Award presented by Pepsi

Keith Urban