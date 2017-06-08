× KISS co-founder Gene Simmons will visit Lancaster’s American Music Theatre in September

Gene Simmons, co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band KISS, will visit the American Music Theatre in Lancaster on September 8, according to the theater’s website.

The legendary bass player, entrepreneur and reality TV star will perform with a backup band, not the makeup-loving band that propelled him to fame and is celebrating its 43rd year of rocking and rolling all night.

Simmons was one of the original members of KISS, along with Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley. The band became famous for its live performances, which featured Simmons — in his on-stage persona as “The Demon” — spitting up fake blood and breathing fire.

KISS has sold over 100 million CDs and DVDs worldwide in its four-decade career.

Criss and Frehley no longer perform with the band.

KISS was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.