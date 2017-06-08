× Marysville man arrested for suspected statutory rape of 12-year-old girl

CARLISLE — A 24-year-old suspect in a statutory rape incident was taken into custody by members of the Northern York County Regional Police Department at his place of employment Thursday.

Kevin Lee Barrick, of Marysville, is facing charges of statutory sexual assault, rape of a child, indecent assault and corruption of minors stemming from an incident that happened about a year ago, according to the arrest report.

Barrick met the 12-year-old female victim about a year ago, police say. He and the victim visited a home on the 200 block of Capitol Hill Road in Franklin Township, where they engaged in sexual intercourse. The encounter was witnessed by residents of the home, who reported it to Northern York County Regional Police.

Barrick was arraigned before district justice Richard Thomas and lodged in the York County Prison on $250,000.00 bail.