Milder Thursday with afternoon clouds, then drastic warming through the weekend

SHOWER CHANCES FADE/TURNING WARMER: The end of the workweek is much drier, and temperatures begin to warm as sunshine increases. It’s a chilly start for a June morning across the region, with temperatures dropping into the middle 40s to lower 50s. There’s plenty of sun, but as a lingering, yet weak, system drifts over the region, a cloud deck pops up during the afternoon. The clouds fade later during the day, with mostly clear skies by evening. There’s the chance for a sprinkle, but most have a dry day. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. The overnight period is still on the cool side, but it isn’t as chilly. Readings fall into the lower to middle 50s. Friday skies are partly cloudy. There’s still the chance for a stray shower as this weak and lingering system finally exits, but most of the area is dry. Temperatures are higher, reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEEKEND WARMING: The weekend looks warmer and sunnier too. Temperatures jump into the lower to middle 80s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. The humidity increases too throughout the day. We’re watching the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two, but for now, conditions are leaning dry for most. Sunday brings a good amount of sunshine too. Readings are even hotter, with temperatures pushing 90 degrees for many spots. The humidity is in full force.

HOT & HUMID NEXT WEEK: Monday the heat and humidity continues. Expect plenty of hazy sunshine, with readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tuesday is a touch higher, with readings for most in the lower to middle 90s. Of course, expect plenty of heat and humidity. A pop up thunderstorm is possible on both days, but most stay dry. A better chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms arrives as the pattern begins to break down Wednesday. It’s still hot and humid, with temperatures hovering near 90 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!