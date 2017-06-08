× Millionaire Raffle Early Bird Bonus winner sold in Lebanon County

Middletown, PA – If you’ve already played the 4th of July Millionaire Raffle, don’t forget to check your ticket now to see if it has won a $100,000 Early Bird Bonus Drawing prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery today announced the winning ticket number drawn for the fifth Early Bird Bonus Drawing prize: 00131564.

The ticket was sold at Sheetz, 811 E. Main Street, Palmyra. The winning number was randomly drawn from among 30,494 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold from May 30 to June 5, 2017.

To verify if your Millionaire Raffle ticket has won an Early Bird Bonus Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our official mobile app or at a lottery retailer. Winning numbers are also found on the Millionaire Raffle page at palottery.com.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on July 8. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings.

Early Bird Bonus Drawing prizes must be claimed in person at one of the Lottery’s seven Area Offices and cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail. See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com.

A total of nine prizes of $100,000 are offered through the weekly Early Bird Bonus Drawings. Visit palottery.com to see the schedule of remaining drawings.