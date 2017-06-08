× Philly SPCA seeks help in identifying person that dumped 2 baby raccoons in trash bag

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public’s help identifying the person(s) responsible for dumping two baby raccoons in a closed trash bag over the weekend. The raccoons, found in the area of Lawrence Street off Pattison and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia, were taken to the PSPCA’s headquarters to receive medical care prior to being transferred to the Schuylkill Center’s Wildlife Clinic.

The Pennsylvania SPCA was contacted by the Animal Care and Control Team after a Good Samaritan came upon the moving trash bag. Not knowing at the time what was inside the trash bag, the PSPCA deployed a Humane Law Enforcement Officer to investigate. The officer found two juvenile raccoons inside the bag, one of whom was in need of immediate medical care, and transported them to the PSPCA’s Shelter Hospital. After receiving necessary care, and being deemed stable, the raccoons were transferred to the Schuylkill Centers Wildlife Clinic for additional monitoring and in hopes of ultimately releasing them back into the wild.

The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement work extends beyond cats and dogs, as evidenced by this case. The individual(s) who trapped the raccoons, leaving them to die, can face charges from the Pennsylvania SPCA under the cruelty statutes, as well as from the Game Commission.

“When animals of any kind are left inside a trash bag, the intent is quite clear,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement. “Whether it’s a dog, cat or other wildlife found, there are many options other than trapping them inside a trash bag. We hope that someone saw something, or knows something, and will come forward with that information.”

Anyone with information in this case should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.