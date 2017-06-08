× Turkey Hill is bringing back its limited-edition Campfire S’mores ice cream flavor

LANCASTER — To mark the arrival of summer, Turkey Hill Dairy is bringing back the limited-time flavor of Campfire S’mores Premium Ice Cream.

It will be available in Pennsylvania Turkey Hill Minit Markets on Friday.

Made from a rich, graham-flavored base with chocolate covered graham crackers and marshmallow swirls, the Premium Ice Cream brings “that familiar fireside-classic taste into ice cream,” according to a press release from Turkey Hill.

“Even if you won’t be camping at all this season, there’s no reason not to enjoy the taste of S’mores, thanks to this creative ice cream recipe from Turkey Hill,” said Turkey Hill Minit Markets public relations manager Kim Hertzog. “But don’t forget that Campfire S’mores Premium Ice Cream is a Limited Edition flavor. So be sure to pick some up from your nearest Turkey Hill while it’s in our stores.”