Two men wanted after allegedly stabbing, leaving a victim in a drug sale gone wrong

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– An exchange of drugs ended in an argument and turned into a physical fight that two wanted men are facing charges for.

Tony Grant, 29, is facing aggravated assault and attempted homicide charges while Anthony Naples (not pictured), 21, is facing assault charges. Both men have arrest warrants for their arrest.

On June 6 around 1:20 a.m., police received a report of a victim taken to Chambersburg Hospital for medical attention after a fight.

The victim told police that he and a female associate met Grant and Naples for an exchange of drugs. During a discussion, an argument broke out over the sale, and it turned into a physical fight.

The victim was allegedly thrown to the ground when Grant began stabbing him before everyone left the victim at the scene. The victim’s injuries included four stab wounds, and a punctured lung.

Police were able to get information from the victim through social media and Facebook photos, leading to the identification of the suspects as Grant and Naples.

Anyone with information on the location of either individual is asked to contact PSP at Chambersburg at 717-254-5161.