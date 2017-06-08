× WNEP: Weis Market shooter shared letter, disturbing files on social media before rampage

EATON TOWNSHIP — The man who state police say gunned down three of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself at a Weis Market grocery store in Wyoming County published a letter, videos, and audio files on social media at the time of the Wednesday night shooting, according to WNEP-TV 16 discovered earlier today.

Randy Stair, 24, of Dallas, published a disturbing series of files, including audio files, that describe exactly what that he was planning to do at that supermarket.

It also includes a rambling letter that appears to be a suicide note, saying, “by the time you read this, I will be dead.”

In that letter, it says, “I’m a girl who’s been trapped in a man’s body for two and half decades and I need to get the hell out. I need to die.”

State police confirm images from a YouTube channel Stair used to post anime videos.

It is through a Twitter account linked to that account that he shared many files connected to this shooting right around midnight that night, including a detailed audio account of what he planned to do, many of those details matching what state police say happened.

He also shared videos, including target practice.

WNEP said it notified state police about what it discovered online this morning.