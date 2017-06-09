× Budweiser Clydesdales to stop at Brewery Products for week of tour

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping for a week at Brewery Products during their tour across the country.

The Clydesdales will make numerous appearances across FOX43 News and will be available to the public at certain times during the week.

Here is the tentative schedule (subject to change due to weather) for the Clydesdales next week:

Tuesday, June 13th – “Meet the Crew” with Jennifer Ready on FOX43 Morning News

Public viewing of the Clydesdales 10 am – 7 pm

Wednesday, June 14th – Weather Where You Live with Andrea Michaels on FOX43 Morning News

Made in America Tours Kick Off Event 9 am with guest speaker Scott Wagner

Public viewing of the Clydesdales 10 am – 3 pm

Brewery Products Open House Tours 11 am – 3 pm

Flag Day Parade in York City with MaryEllen Pann and Live Weather on FOX43 News First at 4

Thursday, June 15th – Public viewing of the Clydesdales 10 am – 3 pm

Brewery Products Open House Tours 11 am – 3 pm

Friday, June 16th – Bradon Long will be with the Clydesdale​s on FOX43 Morning News

Public viewing of the Clydesdales 10 am – 3 pm

Brewery Products Open House Tours 11 am – 3 pm

Clydesdale One Horse Appearance at Bill Bateman’s/Hanover 4 pm – 6 pm

Saturday, June 17th – Public viewing of the Clydesdales 10 am – 12 noon

Clydesdale Parade in Wrightsville 2 pm – 4 pm

Sunday, June 18th – Public viewing of the Clydesdales 10 am – 3 pm

Clydesdale One Horse Appearance at RT 15 Beverage/Dillsburg 4 pm – 6 pm