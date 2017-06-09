× Caregiver accused of stealing over $19K from elderly Warwick Township woman

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A caregiver is facing charges after police say she stole more than $19,000 from an elderly woman in Lancaster County.

Katherine Stein, 28, of Lititz, is charged with theft by deception and access device fraud. She was arraigned Friday on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police say Stein had been employed by Home Instead Senior Care as a caregiver and was providing services to an 85-year-old woman who lived in Warwick Township. Stein is accused of stealing $19,406.95 from the woman between March 2016 and May 2017, according to police reports.

The investigation came to light after the woman’s family members were notified by her bank of numerous suspicious transactions, police said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 20.