LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A vehicle fire on Thursday required emergency personnel to put out.

On June 8 around 7:35 p.m., police and the Lititz Fire Department responded to the 200 block of N. Oak Street for a vehicle fire.

Officers found that everyone had made it out of the vehicle, which was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire did not appear suspicious and was most likely caused by an electrical issue.