Enola man accused of indecent exposure while driving on I-81

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old man has been charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness in an incident that happened Wednesday on I-81 near Enola.

Police say Kyle Bornman, South Humer Street, Enola, was charged after a female driver called East Pennsboro police and complained that he was driving beside her car on I-81 and masturbating while watching her.