Fatal crash in Franklin County shuts down part of Interstate 81

GREENE TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Franklin County coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on the northbound side of Interstate 81, near mile marker 19 in Greene Township.

The crash occurred late Friday night, shortly before 9:15pm, and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. I-81 is expected to be closed for several hours between exits 16 and 17, while the scene is cleared and police investigate.