FDA recalls issues nationwide birth control pill recall due to improper packaging

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food & Drug Administration has issued a nationwide birth control pill recall due to improper packaging.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. says its Mibelas 24 Fe products were packaged improperly, so that the first four days of tablets labled as active pills are actually placebos.

That could result in unintended pregnancies, as well as potential health issues for the mother and fetus.

No adverse effects from the issue were reported, according to the FDA.

