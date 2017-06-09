× Getting hot and humid this weekend

A STRAY STORM: After a mild night with lows around 60, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, though unlikely, as temperatures warm into the 80s on Saturday. Skies remain partly cloudy with light southwesterly winds.

HOT AND HUMID: Temperatures jump into the 90s Sunday and stay there through Wednesday. Dew points will hover in the 60s, leaving behind very muggy conditions for several days. The heat index will approach 100 degrees. Avoid working outside if all possible, especially during peak heating hours throughout the afternoon. Skies will be sunny, so remember to apply SPF30 sunscreen with very high UV indices.

T-STORM CHANCES RETURN: Thunderstorm chances return with a very low chance Tuesday night before higher chances Wednesday afternoon into Thursday as well. Highs drop into the 80s with a wind switch out of the north at 5-10MPH.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long