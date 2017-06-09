× Harrisburg man convicted of raping child

HARRISBURG — A Dauphin County jury on Wednesday convicted a Harrisburg man on child rape charges stemming from crimes that occurred over a one-year period between 2007 and 2008, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office.

The victim in the case was between 8 and 9 years old when the sexual assaults occurred.

Luis A. Cruz was the boyfriend of the victim’s mother at the time. A few months into the relationship, Cruz moved into the home where the victim lived with her mother and two younger sisters.