Heat and humidity cranks up through the weekend

WARMING BEGINS: A drastic change in the weather pattern begins today, making Friday the start of a huge warm up this weekend. The morning is still on the cool side, but it isn’t as chilly as Thursday morning. Readings begin in the upper 40s to middle 50s with plenty of sunshine. The sun helps spike temperatures fast after sunrise. Afternoon skies are partly cloudy. There’s still the chance for a stray shower or two as a weak and lingering system finally exits, but most of the area is dry. Temperatures are higher, reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels remain low. All is quiet for Friday evening plans. Overnight temperatures dip into the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND WARMING: The weekend looks warmer and sunnier too. Temperatures jump into the lower to middle 80s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. The humidity increases too throughout the day. We’re watching the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two, but for now, conditions are leaning dry for most. Sunday brings a good amount of sunshine too. Readings are even hotter, with temperatures pushing 90 degrees for many spots. The humidity is in full force.

HOT & HUMID NEXT WEEK: Monday the heat and humidity continues. Expect plenty of hazy sunshine, with readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tuesday is a touch higher, with readings for most in the lower to middle 90s. Of course, expect plenty of heat and humidity. A pop up thunderstorm is possible on both days, but most stay dry. A better chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms arrives as the pattern begins to break down Wednesday. It’s still hot and humid, with temperatures hovering near 90 degrees. Thursday isn’t as hot, but it’s still muggy. The chance remains for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Readings reach the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great weekend!