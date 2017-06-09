× Hummelstown student struck by car while leaving school to start summer break

HUMMELSTOWN — A Hummelstown middle school student sustained minor injuries after being struck by a car in the first block of Quarry Road this morning.

Hummelstown police say the child was leaving Lower Dauphin Middle School at the conclusion of the school district’s final day before summer vacation. The student ran across the street mid-block and was stuck in the southbound lane.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.

Hummelstown Police would like to remind youth to be careful when crossing the street and to do so in a designated crosswalk if one is available. And police remind drivers to be vigilant in watching for pedestrians, especially the younger members of the community that are enjoying their summer off of school.