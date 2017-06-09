× Lebanon men charged after attempting to use a BB gun in robbery

LEBANON — Two Lebanon men are facing several charges after allegedly attempting to steal from a woman while threatening her with a BB gun.

Lebanon police say Joshua Bierd, 17, and Radames Perez, 23, both of Lebanon, are being charged with robbery, theft, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Perez is also charged with corruption of a minor, possession of the instruments of crime, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Bierd is being charged as an adult.

The incident occurred at 10:36 p.m. on June 4, when police say Bierd and Perez approached the victim on the 800 block of Walton Street and demanded money and the necklace the victim was wearing. The victim said she had no money and refused to give them the necklace. Perez then pointed a firearm at her, but the victim suspected that it was a replica and not a real gun.

The suspects then fled, and the victim called police. Perez and Bierd were located by officers on the 200 block of N. 7th Street and taken into custody. Police confirmed that the firearm was a BB gun.

The two suspects were incarcerated at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail after being arraigned before District Justice Thomas Capello.