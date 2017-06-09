× ‘March Against Sharia,’ counter-protests planned for Harrisburg Saturday

HARRISBURG — A group concerned with Sharia law will hold a rally outside the capitol steps Saturday morning as part of a nationwide “March Against Sharia” promoted by ACT for America.

A unity rally held in opposition to the event is also being planned across town at the same time.

The “Harrisburg March Against Sharia” is being held in opposition to Sharia Law, part of the Islamic tradition derived from the religious precepts of Islam. According to the event page on Facebook, the organizers say it is “incompaitble (sic) with our Constitution and with American values. We stand against female genital mutilations and child marriages.”

The march is part of a nationwide effort promoted by ACT for America, an organization that “educates citizens and elected officials to impact public policy and protect America from terrorism,” according to its website.

Meanwhile, the Community Responders Network, a Harrisburg-based coalition that is “committed to confronting, preventing and when necessary, responding to a broad variety of bias incidents,” according its website, will hold a unity event — scheduled for the same time as the rally at the capitol — at the Goodwin Memorial Family Life Center, 2430 N. 3rd Street.

The unity rally, co-sponsored by several Muslim community, human relations, and other church groups, invites attendees to “send a clear message that hate is not welcome here, and that we stand in solidarity with our local Muslim communities,” according to its event page on Facebook.