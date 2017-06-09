Marietta man charged in hit-and-run accident near Columbia

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A 28-year-old Marietta man is faces several charges after a hit-and-run accident on June 1 in the area of 980 Chickies Hill Road, West Hempfield Township police report.

According to the arrest report, Giovanni Cocco, 100 block of West Market Street, Marietta, was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup northbound on Chickies Hill Road when he came to a line of stopped traffic in the lane. Witnesses told police that while attempting to stop, the truck swerved into the southbound lane and struck a 2008 Toyota Scion that contained two occupants.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage in the crash. Witnesses said the driver of the pickup truck immediately fled from the crash scene into a wooded area.

The occupants of the Toyota Scion sustained non life threatening injuries and were taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Police quickly located Cocco, who admitted to the responding officers that he was the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup involved in the crash. He told police he left the scene because he was driving with a suspended license.