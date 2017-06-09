× Mechanicsburg gets ready for the 89th edition of Jubilee Day on June 15

MECHANICSBURG — Jubilee Day, the largest, longest-running one-day street fair on the east coast, is returning to the streets of downtown Mechanicsburg on Thursday, June 15 for its 89th annual edition.

An estimated 70,000 people attend the annual Mechanicsburg tradition each June. Over 325 businesses, community groups, food vendors, local artists, and unique craftsmen will line the small-town streets for this event, which is presented each year on the third Thursday of June by the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s entertainment line-up features headliner As You Were, a Fort Knox, Kentucky-based pop band comprised of four active duty Army soldiers touring the country.

The event boasts two stages with local and regional entertainment throughout the day, including performances by world-touring reggae and ska act Version City Tour, featuring King Django, Dr. Ring Ding, Brian Hill and John DeCarlo, local favorite Jazz Me Band, The Blend, Kids Get Scared, Afternoon Sun, Madison Ryan, Paul Zavinsky, a demonstration by West Shore Academy of Martial Arts, and student bands from Trez Music Education Center.

Organizers say the day-long event will offer fun for all ages. The popular free-admittance petting zoo, sponsored by the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership, is returning this year behind Citizen’s Bank. After much anticipation, the Mechanicsburg Chamber is proud to announce the return of mechanical carnival rides, provided by Bartlebaugh Amusements.

“We haven’t had mechanical rides here since 2014. We’re pleased to bring them back and offer an additional form of entertainment for all ages,” says Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Palm.

Catch former NFL Lineman and current national media personality, Ross Tucker, at The Ball Cannon’s booth. The Chamber’s 2017 Charity of Choice, Caitlin’s Smiles, will also have a booth at the festival.

Free shuttle bus service, sponsored by AllBetterCare Urgent Care Center and Maggie’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, is offered to attendees from two locations: Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School, 500 S. Broad Street, and Immanuel Church, 800 South Market Street. Shuttle service runs from 10:30am – 9:00pm. Attendees will be dropped off at the PA Lottery Bus Stop on South Market Street. This is also the pick-up point to take the return ride back to both parking areas.

In addition, there are several churches and civic groups offering free or low cost parking in the downtown area. Street parking and public lots are also available, but fill up quickly.