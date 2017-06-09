× New Cumberland man, juvenile girl arrested for trying to pass counterfeit $20 bill

NEW CUMBERLAND — Police arrested a couple suspected of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a gas station on Wednesday.

According to Fairview Township police, officers were summoned to the Shell gas station on the 100 block of Limekiln Road, where employees said two subjects attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for a drink purchase. They were handed $19 in change, but when a clerk questioned the validity of the $20 bill, they handed the change back and left the store on foot.

Officers located the suspects in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s. Police say the couple attempted to run, but were stopped after a short distance.

Police say they removed 10 counterfeit $20 bills from Wayne C. Ruiz, 18, of Edinburg Circle, New Cumberland. He was charged with one count of forgery. The other suspect, a 16-year-old female, had one counterfeit $20 bill on her and is also facing charges.

Police believe the couple passed counterfeit currency at several other locations, and are anticipating additional charges.