Newberry Road Bridge over Route 283 to close on Monday for two months

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The bridge that carries Newberry Road over Route 283 will close on Monday, June 12 for a period of about two months.

The closure is necessary for a rehabilitation project that includes substructure and concrete beam end patching, installing new expansion dams, and placing a latex-modified concrete overlay.

The bridge carries approximately 700 vehicles on a daily basis.

A signed detour will direct motorists around the bridge closure by Swatara Creek Road, Creek Road, and Schoolhouse Road.

The bridge should reopen to traffic around mid-August.