× Ocean City officials pledge that Ocean City will not become a topless beach.

OCEAN CITY, Md.– Ocean City officials say in an official statement that, despite recent reports, they are opposed to having topless women on the town beaches.

The controversy on social media came after a policy was released stating that beach patrol were to turn a blind eye to topless women on the beach. In a press release from Ocean City officials it is stated that the policy was strictly for beach patrol officers, not the police department. The policy is to ensure that lifeguards are keeping their eyes on the ocean, and keeping swimmers safe.

Ocean City Police Department will still be responding to calls from beach patrol, and complaints from other beach goers if a woman is spotted topless on the beach, according to the release.

“The Mayor and City Council are unanimously opposed to women being topless on our beach or in any public area in Ocean City,” stated Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan.

The issue of women being topless on Ocean City beaches was brought to the attention of the city last August when Chelsea Covington, a Maryland resident, asked Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby to contact the Maryland Attorney General’s Office for an opinion on the legality of women going topless in the same areas where men can go shirtless under the Equal Protection Act.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan also said, “While we respect Ms. Covington’s desire to express what rights she believes she may have, Ocean City is a family resort and we intend to do whatever is within our ability to also protect the rights of those families that visit us each year.”

The town of Ocean City is still waiting for a response from the Attorney General.