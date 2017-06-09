× PennDOT contractor killed in Franklin County was from Hazelton, PA

GREENE TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A PennDOT contractor was killed when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while working on Interstate-81 on Friday night.

The Franklin County Coroner was called to the area of mile marker 19.8 on I-81 in Greene Township for the deadly crash. When police arrived, they found a PennDOT contractor, identified only as a 41-year old man from Hazleton, who had been hit by a tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:15 Friday night.

According to a spokesperson from PennDOT, contractors were painting lines on the interstate. The foreman was setting up cones, and that’s when the tractor-trailer hit him.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.