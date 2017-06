× Police seeking man suspected of using stolen checks to get drug money

CARLISLE — Police are seeking a 50-year-old Carlisle man suspected of stealing a checkbook from a juvenile, writing checks for cash, and using the money for drugs.

North Middleton Township police say Barry Miller, 50, is the suspect. They are seeking help from the public in locating him.

Anyone with information should contact the North Middleton Police Department at (717) 243-7910.