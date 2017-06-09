Police warn of counterfeit money being passed in Lancaster County

Posted 3:03 PM, June 9, 2017, by

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–The East Lampeter Township Police Department is warning businesses to be cautions and look closely at their money, especially the $100 bills.

Police say if citizens suspect they’ve received counterfeit currency, they should try to maintain possession of the bill, and note descriptors and/or other potential identifying information of the person passing the bill.

Authorities are urging members of the public to contact police at (717) 291-4676 if they believe they have come into contact with suspicious or counterfeit currency.

The Federal Reserve website offers tips on identifying real or fake currency.

 