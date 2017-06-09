× Police warn of counterfeit money being passed in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–The East Lampeter Township Police Department is warning businesses to be cautions and look closely at their money, especially the $100 bills.

Police say if citizens suspect they’ve received counterfeit currency, they should try to maintain possession of the bill, and note descriptors and/or other potential identifying information of the person passing the bill.

Authorities are urging members of the public to contact police at (717) 291-4676 if they believe they have come into contact with suspicious or counterfeit currency.

The Federal Reserve website offers tips on identifying real or fake currency.