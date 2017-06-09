× Robotics workshops to begin Monday at Lancaster Science Factory

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Free robotics workshops are to begin Monday at the Lancaster Science Factory.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and the Lancaster Science Factory are collaborating to feature workshops with Baxter, a state-of-the-art, human-like educational robot at the science cafe.

Additionally, an Edison Robot activity space will allow participants to have a hands-on robotic experience.

The workshops are free with your paid admission or membership.

The workshops run the weeks of June 12, June 19, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31 and at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Science Factory at 454 New Holland Avenue.

For more information you can visit the Lancaster Science Factory site here.