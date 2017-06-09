× Shippensburg man facing charges after child pornography found on several electronic devices

SHIPPENSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man is facing charges after authorities found images and videos of child pornography on various electronic devices as well as illegal drugs.

Gregory Coldsmith, 36, is facing sexual abuse of children, possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia charges.

On January 19, police received a report of a possible possession of child pornography.

The complainant told State Police at Carlisle that her 13-year-old daughter had viewed possible child pornography on Coldsmith’s computer.

After obtaining a search warrant, police searched Coldsmith’s home on February 1.

Authorities seized an iPad, iPod Mini, LG cell phone, Toshiba laptop computer, several memory cards, a green tupperware container filled with suspected marijuana, a glass smoking device and metal smoking pipe.

In total 410 images appeared to contain subjects that were less than 18 years of age, and 51 videos appeared to contain subjects less than 18 years of age exposing their genitals or involved in sexual acts. There were also images and videos of children being penetrated by foregin objects and multiple images rape of children committed by adults.

74 images and 8 videos were positively identified as child pornography by Dr. Frasier of Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Now, Coldsmith will face charges.