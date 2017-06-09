Toys “R” Us has toys to get the whole family outside this summer season

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Toys “R” Us has the toys to get the whole family outside this summer!
Kimberly Wrightstone a Store Manager of Toys“R”Us is stopping by the FOX43 Studios to show off some of their selections for fun.
These are just some of the toys they will be showing off:
- Gazillion Bubbles Monsoon
- Sizzlin’ Cool Inflatable Pool Float
- Sizzlin’ Cool Inflatable Popsicle
- Zuru X-Shot Bunch O Balloons
- Little Tikes Spiralin’ Seas Waterpark
For more information, you can visit the Toys “R” Us website here.
39.962598 -76.727745