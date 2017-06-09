× Water Lilies Food Inc. recalls 4,335 pounds of spicy chicken tenders

ASTORIA, NY — Water Lilies Food Inc. is recalling about 4,335 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product’s label.

The Ahold Wedge spicy chicken tenders were produced from March 24-28, 2017. The recall affects 10-oz. boxes of frozen Ahold Wedge Spicy Chicken Strips fully cooked breast tenders fritter with spicy seasoning.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-21465A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the company at (888) 387-7669.