HARRISBURG, Pa.–A woman’s body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg on Friday morning, according to Harrisburg Police Capt. Gabe Olivera.

The body was discovered shortly after 10 a.m. near Front Street and the Market Street bridge.

So far, no word on the woman’s identity or what caused her death.

