× A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash on State Street Bridge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that leaves on woman dead overnight.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers were flagged down on the State Street Bridge by a group of people around 2:16 a.m on Saturday. The group told officers a woman was struck by a vehicle and was laying on the side walk. The woman, who officers say suffered from obvious trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire and EMS crews.

The bystanders told police she was struck by a black vehicle speeding, while driving East on the State Street Bridge when the female was struck.

The vehicle fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.