Body of missing Middletown woman found

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — The body of missing Middletown woman Aleksandra Reeves was found in Baltimore according to her husbands Facebook post on Friday.

Her husband, Michael Reeves thanks everyone who has helped look for his wife.

“For all my friends and everyone whom has spent much time and effort sharing posts and spreading the word to help me find my missing wife….today it is with a weary heart I have to report to you that the search is over…my wife, Aleksandra “Ola” Reeves has been found. A few hours after her car was located in Baltimore MD, her body was recovered a short distance away. At this time I want to thank everyone for their support, encouragement, and understanding as I, family, and friends grieve and mourn the loss of the most amazing woman I have ever had the pleasure to love!”

Reeves has been missing since May 23, she was last seen around 12:15 p.m. at her home in Middletown.

It’s unknown if her death is being called suspicious or not.