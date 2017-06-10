× Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs/GIANT Spaghetti & Meatballs Recalled

CARLISLE, Pa. – Following a recall by Conagra Brands, GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced two items have been from store shelves.

Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs and GIANT/MARTIN’S Spaghetti & Meatballs were pulled because they may contain milk allergens that are not listed on the label. These products are safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from a milk allergy.

The following products are included in this recall:

Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs, 14.75 oz., UPC 6414404828 with a best by date of 12/26/2018

GIANT/MARTIN’S Spaghetti & Meatballs, 14.75 oz., UPC 68826707136 with best by date of 1/2/2020

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Conagra Brands at 866-213-1245. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.