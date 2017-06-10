× Community holds ‘Fill the Truck Food Drive’ to help family of 8-year old boy who drowned

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. — People from several local communities joined together Saturday to help a Perry County family cope with a tremendous loss.

A “Fill the Truck Food Drive” was set up at BG’s Market in Upper Paxton Township, Dauphin County. It was all in effort to alleviate some of the struggles the family is dealing with.

Last week 8-year-old, Justin Russell, drowned in the Susquehanna River near Duncannon, Perry County, after he was swept away by strong currents.

People in the community had the chance to donate various food items, household items and money, which will all go directly to the Russell family, of Duncannon.

“We were contacted to go help search, just seeing the heartbreak the family is going through and seeing how very difficult it is for them, said Michelle Casey, family friend. “We wanted to give back in any way we can and help out,” she added.

If you’re interested in donating to the Russell family, you can visit: Gofundme.com.